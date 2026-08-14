John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 3.41 croreNet Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.412.84 20 OPM %-1.76-13.38 -PBDT-0.02-0.34 94 PBT-0.08-0.42 81 NP-0.08-0.42 81
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