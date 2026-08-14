Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.412.84 20 OPM %-1.76-13.38 -PBDT-0.02-0.34 94 PBT-0.08-0.42 81 NP-0.08-0.42 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Utique Enterprises standalone net profit rises 88.62% in the June 2026 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 21.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Next Story