Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 12.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.383.08 10 12.7913.42 -5 OPM %-16.27-5.19 --11.65-3.65 - PBDT-0.47-0.13 -262 -1.25-0.11 -1036 PBT-0.55-0.24 -129 -1.58-0.57 -177 NP-1.42-0.90 -58 -2.45-1.20 -104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

Euro edges up marginally as inflation ticks up further

Revised Wholesale Price Index and New Producer Price Indices scheduled for release on June 15

INR settles lower as global crude oil prices stay elevated amid Middle East turmoil

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story