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Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 294.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 9.91 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 294.29% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.46% to Rs 13.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.74% to Rs 40.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.919.77 1 40.2548.34 -17 OPM %20.3830.30 -26.9130.76 - PBDT1.853.00 -38 10.2914.04 -27 PBT1.732.82 -39 9.7113.38 -27 NP8.282.10 294 13.999.96 40

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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