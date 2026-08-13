Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 7.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 10.71 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 7.07% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.7110.14 6 OPM %29.2328.99 -PBDT3.012.87 5 PBT2.902.69 8 NP2.121.98 7
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