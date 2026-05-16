JOJO consolidated net profit rises 7883.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 781.12% to Rs 12.60 crore

Net profit of JOJO rose 7883.33% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 781.12% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 446.92% to Rs 24.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.