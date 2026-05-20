Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Jolly Plastic Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.03 133 0.230.17 35 OPM %-385.71-133.33 --100.00-241.18 - PBDT-0.270.23 PL 0.010.03 -67 PBT-0.270.23 PL 0.010.03 -67 NP-0.270.22 PL 0.010.02 -50

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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