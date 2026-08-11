Jonjua Overseas signs MoU for setting up private rooftop helipad

To be situated at Rampur, Himachal Pradesh

Jonjua Overseas has entered into and executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anjali Sharma, a Lady Entrepreneur based in Rampur BSR, Himachal Pradesh, for cooperation and facilitation in connection with the development of a Private Rooftop Helipad to be situated near the National Highway at Rampur BSR, Himachal Pradesh.

The MOU has been executed with the objective of facilitating improved connectivity and accessibility in the remote Himalayan region and contributing towards the betterment for the benefit of the people, tourism, emergency services and economic activities in the region. The proposed development and operation of the Private Rooftop Helipad shall be subject to all applicable statutory, regulatory, aviation, safety, environmental, local authorities and other requisite approvals, permissions and clearances from the competent authorities.