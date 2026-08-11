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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jonjua Overseas signs MoU for setting up private rooftop helipad

Jonjua Overseas signs MoU for setting up private rooftop helipad

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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To be situated at Rampur, Himachal Pradesh

Jonjua Overseas has entered into and executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anjali Sharma, a Lady Entrepreneur based in Rampur BSR, Himachal Pradesh, for cooperation and facilitation in connection with the development of a Private Rooftop Helipad to be situated near the National Highway at Rampur BSR, Himachal Pradesh.

The MOU has been executed with the objective of facilitating improved connectivity and accessibility in the remote Himalayan region and contributing towards the betterment for the benefit of the people, tourism, emergency services and economic activities in the region. The proposed development and operation of the Private Rooftop Helipad shall be subject to all applicable statutory, regulatory, aviation, safety, environmental, local authorities and other requisite approvals, permissions and clearances from the competent authorities.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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