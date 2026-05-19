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Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 541.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 13.05% to Rs 51.64 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 541.92% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.05% to Rs 51.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.18% to Rs 30.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.76% to Rs 200.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.6459.39 -13 200.47217.33 -8 OPM %-3.8110.05 -4.0510.92 - PBDT-1.956.14 PL 6.3923.85 -73 PBT-2.385.72 PL 4.7922.20 -78 NP27.414.27 542 30.4216.08 89

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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