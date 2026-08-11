Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.73% to Rs 98.61 croreNet Loss of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 20.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.73% to Rs 98.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales98.61315.34 -69 OPM %-1.856.77 -PBDT-19.15-6.29 -204 PBT-20.65-8.09 -155 NP-20.65-8.09 -155
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