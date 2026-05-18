Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 83.07% to Rs 210.97 crore

Net loss of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 41.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 58.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.07% to Rs 210.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1246.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 77.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.65% to Rs 893.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2679.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales210.971246.39 -83 893.482679.30 -67 OPM %-14.145.31 --0.962.31 - PBDT-39.8260.28 PL -70.6919.24 PL PBT-41.2958.52 PL -77.1011.93 PL NP-41.2958.52 PL -77.1011.93 PL

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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