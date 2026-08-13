JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 7.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 14.52 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries rose 7.50% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.5212.193.863.940.940.760.600.440.430.40

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