JSL signs Technical Assistance Agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Jindal Stainless has entered into a Technical Assistance Agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan, one of the world's leading steelmakers, to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for selected ferritic stainless steel grades. The collaboration will focus on enhancing product quality, manufacturing practices, and process efficiency through technical assistance.

Under the Technical Assistance Agreement, JFE Steel will support Jindal Stainless' ongoing efforts to strengthen product quality and manufacturing practices for the grades specified in the Agreement.

Commenting on the cooperation, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, "The future of manufacturing will be shaped by materials that deliver superior performance, sustainability, and value. Stainless steel, as a group of diversified high-performance alloys, is emerging as the material of choice across industries. Ferritic stainless steel, in particular, is becoming an increasingly important solution for industries looking to balance durability, corrosion resistance, and cost efficiency. At Jindal Stainless, we are committed to continuously enhancing our technological capabilities by cooperation with the world's best. JFE Steel's decades of expertise in ferritic stainless steel manufacturing will help us further strengthen product quality and operational excellence. More importantly, this association is about building capabilities that create greater value for our customers by strengthening our people, processes, and practices through this agreement."