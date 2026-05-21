JSW Cement board approved setting up additional 2.5 MTPA cement grinding capacity at Nagaur

At meeting held on 21 May 2026

The board of JSW Cement at its meeting held on 21 May 2026 has noted that the current cement grinding capacity at Nagaur is 2.5 MTPA with another 1 MTPA grinding capacity is under implementation. With a view to increase utilization of Nagaur clinker line, as well as with a strategic aim to make Nagaur largely self sufficient in terms of cement grinding capacity, the Board has approved setting up of an additional cement grinding capacity of 2.5 MTPA at Nagaur.