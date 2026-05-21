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JSW Cement consolidated net profit rises 985.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 1894.99 crore

Net profit of JSW Cement rose 985.13% to Rs 371.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 1894.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1709.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 756.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 114.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 6512.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5813.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1894.991709.39 11 6512.465813.07 12 OPM %19.2714.05 -19.0410.58 - PBDT302.90154.26 96 1045.50266.70 292 PBT219.3275.75 190 723.26-43.64 LP NP371.3334.22 985 -756.32-114.08 -563

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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