Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Cement reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Cement reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.58% to Rs 1896.41 crore

Net profit of JSW Cement reported to Rs 160.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1356.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 1896.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1559.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1896.411559.82 22 OPM %15.7420.69 -PBDT287.70242.67 19 PBT190.16164.74 15 NP160.64-1356.17 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Mayur Leather Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Panacea Biotec consolidated net profit declines 43.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit declines 65.58% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Next Story