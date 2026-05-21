JSW Cement surges after reporting multi-fold PAT to Rs 371 cr in Q4 FY26.

JSW Cement rallied 6.58% to Rs 128.85 after the company's consolidated net profit surged more than ten-fold to Rs 371.33 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 34.22 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.86% YoY to Rs 1894.99 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) soared 189.53% YoY to Rs 219.32 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 75.75 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 4.44 crore in Q4 FY26.

On the expenses side, total expenses increased 2.43% to Rs 1,702.30 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,661.85 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 464.59 crore (up 16.1% YoY), freight and handling expenses stood at Rs 444.51 crore (up 10.71% YoY), while power and fuel expenses was at Rs 236.67 crore (down 0.69% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 85.79 crore (down 10.45% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA jumped 46% YoY to Rs 365 crore in Q4 FY26. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 19.3%, while operating EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs 916. During the quarter, total sales volume rose 7% YoY to 3.99 million tonnes. Cement sales volume increased 12% to 2.35 million tonnes from 2.10 million tonnes in Q4 FY25. Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) sales volume grew 5% YoY to 1.57 million tonnes, compared with 1.49 million tonnes in the year-ago quarter. The company incurred capital expenditure, including maintenance capex, of Rs 506 crore during Q4 FY26. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net loss widened to 756.32 crore in FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 114.08 crore in FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 12.03% to Rs 6,512.46 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 5813.07 crore in FY25.