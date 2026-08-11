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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Dulux consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Dulux consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 965.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Dulux declined 12.42% to Rs 79.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 965.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 995.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales965.00995.10 -3 OPM %11.9313.52 -PBDT138.10140.80 -2 PBT117.70122.50 -4 NP79.7091.00 -12

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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