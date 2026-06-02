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JSW Dulux consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 883.30 crore

Net profit of JSW Dulux rose 15.96% to Rs 125.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 883.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1014.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 359.56% to Rs 1973.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 3599.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4069.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales883.301014.40 -13 3599.204069.30 -12 OPM %14.3815.70 -14.1315.76 - PBDT189.80159.60 19 594.90659.30 -10 PBT169.70137.60 23 519.60569.90 -9 NP125.70108.40 16 1973.80429.50 360

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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