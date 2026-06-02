JSW Dulux consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 883.30 crore

Net profit of JSW Dulux rose 15.96% to Rs 125.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 883.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1014.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 359.56% to Rs 1973.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 3599.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4069.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.