JSW Energy arm bags BESS contract from Bondada Renewable Energy

JSW Energy said that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Energy PSP Eleven (JEPEL), has secured orders worth Rs 443.74 crore from Bondada Renewable Energy, for the supply of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Power Conversion System (PCS) solutions.

Bondada Renewable Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bondada Engineering.

The order comprises a 200 MW / 400 MWh battery energy storage systems(BESS). JEPEL operates a battery assembly plant with an annual capacity of 5 GWh in Pune.

JSW Energy currently has a total locked-in generation capacity of 32.1 GW, comprising 14.53 GW of operational capacity and 13 GW under construction across thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects, along with a development pipeline of 4.6 GW. The company also has 29.6 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, including 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage and 3.2 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems.