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JSW Energy bags turbine-generator order for 1,600 MW Salboni Phase-II

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Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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JSW Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Thermal Energy has entered into a contract with Toshiba JSW Power Systems to procure two 800 MW steam turbine generators for Phase-II of the Salboni Thermal Power Project in West Bengal.

With this order, the company has completed placement of turbine-generator equipment orders for the entire 3,200 MW Salboni Thermal Power Project, comprising four units of 800 MW each. The equipment will be manufactured and supplied in line with the projects construction schedule.

JSW Energy is a private sector power producer in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation and transmission.

The company had reported a 36.62% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 470.97 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 5,207.13 crore in Q1 FY26. However, revenue from operations jumped 1.24% YoY to Rs 5,207.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The counter shed 0.57% to settle at Rs 507.30 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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