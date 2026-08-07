JSW Energy completes acquisition of 100% stake in Maruti Clean Coal & Power

JSW Energy announced the successful completion of the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Maruti Clean Coal & Power (MCCPL).

Further to this, MCCPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. MCCPL owns and operates a 300 MW thermal power plant at Korba, Chhattisgarh. The plant has a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of 195 MW (net) with Rajasthan discoms, routed through PTC India, with a residual PPA life of ~14 years. In addition, the plant provides 5% power at variable cost to the Chhattisgarh discom, while the balance ~64 MW capacity is sold in the merchant market. Coal is secured through a long-term Fuel Supply Agreement with SECL, and linkage under the SHAKTI scheme.