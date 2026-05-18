JSW Energy divests partial stake in JSW Steel for Rs 3,150 cr

JSW Energy has divested 2,50,00,000 equity shares (face value Re 1 each) of JSW Steel via a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange of India, on 18 May 2026, as part of a strategic liquidity release, realising gross proceeds of Rs 3,150 crore.

The monetisation of a part of the shareholding in JSW Steel not only releases capital for pursuing Company's growth Strategy but also improves Return on Capital Employed for the Company reinforcing the Company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Post-transaction, the Company's balance holding is 4,50,38,350 equity shares of JSW Steel.