Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 550.3, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.81% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 10.94% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 550.3, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 23972.3. The Sensex is at 76761.63, up 0.92%.JSW Energy Ltd has eased around 6.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38821.8, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 551.6, down 0.35% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd jumped 5.81% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 10.94% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 112.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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