JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 550.3, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.81% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 10.94% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 550.3, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 23972.3. The Sensex is at 76761.63, up 0.92%.JSW Energy Ltd has eased around 6.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38821.8, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.96 lakh shares in last one month.