JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.65, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.36% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 7.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.65, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.JSW Energy Ltd has added around 6.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38949.3, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.03 lakh shares in last one month.