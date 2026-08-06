JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 27.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 34.58 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings declined 27.42% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.5830.07 15 OPM %83.6087.60 -PBDT32.1240.48 -21 PBT32.1240.48 -21 NP24.5433.81 -27
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