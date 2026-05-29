JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 39.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 33.14 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 39.30% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.11% to Rs 146.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 179.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.