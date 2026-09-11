JSW Infrastructure said that it has completed the acquisition of NCR Rail Infrastructure through its wholly owned step-down subsidiary Khurja Rail Terminal, effective 10 September 2026.

In July 2025, the resolution plan submitted by JSW Infrastructure for NCR Rail Infrastructure (NCR Rail) under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has been approved by the Committee of Creditors and the company had received a letter of intent (LoI) from the resolution professional.

For giving effect to the resolution proposal, JSW Infra had incorporated a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary namely Khurja Rail Terminal in January, 2026.

NCR Rail Infrastructure owns and operates a six-line private freight terminal at Khurja, Uttar Pradesh. The facility is strategically located 90 km from New Delhi and 40 km from the upcoming Jewar Airport. The facility also features two covered fully constructed and operational warehouses with an area of 0.2 million square feet. It also owns a land bank of 130 acre. The company had recorded revenue of Rs 11.19 crore and a net loss of Rs 25.96 crore in FY 2026.

The acquisition consideration is Rs 467.47 crore, with a further Rs 41.94 crore paid for approximately 39.57 acres from Arshiya under the resolution plan. JSW Infrastructure said that this acquisition would result in integration & expansion of logistics business. JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions. The company had reported 9.89% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 346.63 crore despite a 18.06% increase in revenue to Rs 1,444.83 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.