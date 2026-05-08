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JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 17.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 1522.34 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure declined 17.88% to Rs 418.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 1522.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1283.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 1523.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1503.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 5361.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4476.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1522.341283.18 19 5361.444476.14 20 OPM %50.5349.95 -48.5650.54 - PBDT728.47721.82 1 2566.692349.39 9 PBT570.31581.35 -2 1952.571802.84 8 NP418.29509.37 -18 1523.311503.08 1

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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