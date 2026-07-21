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JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 1444.83 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure declined 9.89% to Rs 346.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 384.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 1444.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1223.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1444.831223.85 18 OPM %46.6447.49 -PBDT628.58616.02 2 PBT462.79472.56 -2 NP346.63384.68 -10

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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