JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 1444.83 croreNet profit of JSW Infrastructure declined 9.89% to Rs 346.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 384.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 1444.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1223.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1444.831223.85 18 OPM %46.6447.49 -PBDT628.58616.02 2 PBT462.79472.56 -2 NP346.63384.68 -10
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