JSW Infrastructure incorporates WoS - JSW Kolkata Outer Harbour Container Terminal

JSW Infrastructure has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely JSW Kolkata Outer Harbour Container Terminal on 10 July 2026.

The Company has received Letter of Award for Integrated Development of Outer Container Terminal & Berth no. 1 through 5 at Netaji Subhash Dock, Kolkata Dock System issued by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata on Design Build Finance Operate Transfer basis through PPP mode.

The terms of said LOA requires incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle to enter into a concession agreement. Accordingly, the Company has incorporated a new entity for the purpose of entering into the said concession agreement and to fulfil the obligations as stated in the said agreement.