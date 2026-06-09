JSW Infrastructure to build container terminal & berth at Kolkata Port

JSW Infrastructure has received Letter of Award for Integrated Development of Outer Container Terminal & Berth no. 1 through 5 at Netaji Subhash Dock (NSD), Kolkata Dock System issued by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata (SMPA) on Design Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) basis through PPP mode.

The project involves building two outer container handling berths and taking over existing 5 berths at NSD with a combined capacity to handle 0.93 million TEUs (equivalent to 13 million tonnes per annum) of containers and multipurpose cargo.