Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi form strategic partnership

To support development of next-fen software-defined, AI powered mobility solutions

JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, today forged an alliance to establish the JNEXT - JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune. The center will serve as a strategic engineering hub to support the development of next-generation software-defined, AI-powered mobility solutions, aligned with the industry's shift towards connected and electrified vehicles.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two partners today to formalise the strategic partnership. The JNEXT Center will enable close collaboration with JSW Motors' R&D, manufacturing, and leadership teams. Tata Elxsi will lead the implementation of the Connected Vehicle Platform and unified customer experience app for JSW Motors' upcoming vehicle programs, owning the platform end-to-end, from conceptualisation and integration to production and aftersales support, in partnership with a broader ecosystem.

The collaboration aligns with JSW Motors' vision of building a technology-led, new-energy mobility ecosystem in India, supporting indigenisation and localisation across the vehicle value chain. This strategic partnership will bring capabilities across digital and data-driven solutions such as user experience design, cloud platforms, over-the-air (OTA) frameworks, and digital twins. It will also enable intelligent solutions, spanning location based services, cybersecurity, AI/ML analytics, 5G enabled technology, and immersive technologies like AR/VR/XR to enhance customer experience across the ownership lifecycle.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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