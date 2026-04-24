To support development of next-fen software-defined, AI powered mobility solutions

JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, today forged an alliance to establish the JNEXT - JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune. The center will serve as a strategic engineering hub to support the development of next-generation software-defined, AI-powered mobility solutions, aligned with the industry's shift towards connected and electrified vehicles.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two partners today to formalise the strategic partnership. The JNEXT Center will enable close collaboration with JSW Motors' R&D, manufacturing, and leadership teams. Tata Elxsi will lead the implementation of the Connected Vehicle Platform and unified customer experience app for JSW Motors' upcoming vehicle programs, owning the platform end-to-end, from conceptualisation and integration to production and aftersales support, in partnership with a broader ecosystem.