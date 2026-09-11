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JSW Port Logistics receives LoI for setting up Inland Container Depot at Ballari, Karnataka

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Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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JSW Port Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure, has received Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Inter-Ministerial Committee, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, for setting up of an Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Village Kudathini, Ballari District, Karnataka, which is the first ICD in the Ballari region, for handling of import / export cargo subject to the terms and conditions as mentioned in the LoI.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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