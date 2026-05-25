JSW Steel, Bharatia and Carbon Iceland International signs strategic MoU

For joint development of 300 KTPA eMethanol project in India

JSW Steel, Bharatia and Carbon Iceland International, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the development of a large-scale green methanol (eMethanol) project in India. The signing took place in Oslo, Norway, during the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.

The proposed project, of 300 KTPA, is intended to utilise carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions generated from JSW Steel's operations in district Raigad, Maharashtra, and convert them into eMethanol using green hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources.

The collaboration seeks to establish a scalable carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) pathway for the steel sector, while also supporting India's broader energy transition and industrial decarbonisation ambitions. The initiative aims to demonstrate how industrial emissions can be transformed into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks, creating a replicable model for future green industrial infrastructure.