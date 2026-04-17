Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel board approves JV with POSCO Group

At meeting held on 17 April 2026

The board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 17 April 2026, has approved entering into a Share Subscription and Joint Venture Agreement, with POSCO Co., and POSCO India (together referred to as POSCO Group) through which Saffron Resources (Saffron), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company would become a 50:50 Joint Venture between the Company and POSCO Group.

The proposed joint venture would set up a greenfield 6 MTPA integrated steel plant at Odisha. Saffron possesses 887 acres of land in Odisha (~595 acres freehold land; ~292 acres leasehold land), which may be used to set up the proposed plant.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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