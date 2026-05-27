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JSW Steel commences 13.2 MTPA Paradeep Integrated Steel Plant project

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:10 PM IST
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JSW Steel today marked a significant milestone in its growth journey with the project commencement ceremony of its fully-owned greenfield Integrated Steel Plant at Paradeep, Odisha. The project represents one of the largest investments undertaken by the Company and underscores its long-term commitment to strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities while contributing to Odisha's industrial transformation.

The Paradeep Integrated Steel Plant will be developed in phases with a planned capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and an estimated investment of about Rs 65,000 crore in phases. Spread across nearly 2,950 acres, the project is strategically located on Odisha's coastline, offering strong port connectivity, efficient access to raw materials and robust logistics infrastructure to serve both domestic and international markets.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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