JSW Steel commences 13.2 MTPA Paradeep Integrated Steel Plant project

The Paradeep Integrated Steel Plant will be developed in phases with a planned capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and an estimated investment of about Rs 65,000 crore in phases. Spread across nearly 2,950 acres, the project is strategically located on Odisha's coastline, offering strong port connectivity, efficient access to raw materials and robust logistics infrastructure to serve both domestic and international markets.
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