Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel commences Rayalaseema integrated steel project

JSW Steel today marked the commencement of development activities for its integrated steel project in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, reaffirming its long-term commitment to India's manufacturing growth and the industrial transformation of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The project is to set up a 2 million tonne steel plant by JSW Rayalaseema Steel, a 100% subsidiary of JSW Steel., in phases. The 1st phase, with a planned investment of Rs 4,500 crore, would be a 1-MTPA Integrated Steel Plant to manufacture low carbon emission steel products. The 2nd phase, with an additional planned investment of upto Rs 11,850 crore, will expand capacity to 2 MTPA, taking the total project investment upto Rs 16,350 crore.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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