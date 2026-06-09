JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production up 15% in May'26

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of May 2026 at 22.93 Lakh tonnes registering 15% YoY growth.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars May-26 May-25* % Change Indian Operations 21.98 19.17 15%JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.95 0.79 20%Consolidated Production 22.93 19.96 15%

*The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL), a subsidiary of the Company, was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel Limited (JV company) in March 2026. The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from previous year's numbers for comparison.

Production was higher in May 2026 mainly due to full operations of Dolvi unit (one of the Blast Furnace was under planned maintenance shutdown in May 2025) and JVML operations fully ramped-up.