JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 989.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 49798.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 989.16% to Rs 16370.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1503.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 49798.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44341.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 536.87% to Rs 22316.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3504.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 182037.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 166575.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.