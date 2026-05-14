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JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 989.16% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 49798.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel rose 989.16% to Rs 16370.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1503.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 49798.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44341.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 536.87% to Rs 22316.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3504.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 182037.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 166575.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49798.0044341.00 12 182037.00166575.00 9 OPM %17.0013.84 -16.1213.56 - PBDT6637.004271.00 55 21492.0014875.00 44 PBT4489.001774.00 153 11891.005566.00 114 NP16370.001503.00 989 22316.003504.00 537

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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