JSW Steel Feb crude steel output falls 2% to 23.66 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel reported consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in February 2026, down 2% YoY.

The company said that Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar has been undergoing a shutdown for capacity upgradation since September 2025, impacting domestic crude steel output and resulting in a 1% YoY decline for Indian operations. Excluding BF3, production volumes grew about 8% YoY, driven by the full ramp-up at JVML operations.

Capacity utilization for Indian operations stood at 97% excluding BF3 and 88% including BF3.

At JSW Steel USA Ohio, production was lower due to the ramp-up following caster upgrades in January 2026 and extreme winter weather, resulting in a 20% YoY decline.

Overall, Indian operations contributed 23.06 lakh tonnes, Ohio operations 0.60 lakh tonnes, resulting in consolidated output of 23.66 lakh tonnes for the month. JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 198.32% to Rs 2,139 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 717 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.14% year-on-year to Rs 45,991 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.