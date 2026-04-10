JSW Steel reported combined crude steel production of 30.14 million tonnes (MT) for FY26, marking an 8% increase from 27.79 MT in FY25.

The companys Indian operations produced 29.25 MT, up from 26.98 MT, while its US Ohio unit contributed 0.83 MT. For Q4FY26, consolidated crude steel production stood at 7.43 MT, down 1% from the previous quarter and 3% lower than Q4FY25.

Production from Indian operations increased 1% quarter-on-quarter to 7.34 MT but declined 1% year-on-year. Capacity utilization for Indian operations, including the ongoing Vijayanagar blast furnace-3 (BF-3) upgrade, was approximately 87% for the quarter and around 96% excluding BF-3 capacity.

JSW Steels Salem unit underwent an upgrade with a new ladle furnace and vacuum degasser commissioned in February 2026, raising capacity from one MTPA to 1.15 MTPA. The Vijayanagar BF-3 shutdown, effective since September 2025, impacted production and utilization during FY26. The company also incorporated production from JSW Sambalpur Steel, formed via a slump sale of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd's steel business undertaking on March 27, 2026, as part of a joint venture with JFE Steel, Japan. JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defense, sports, and venture capital.