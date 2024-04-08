JSW Steel gains as crude steel production rises 3% YoY in Q4

JSW Steel added 1.10% to Rs 865.90 after its consolidated crude steel production grew 3% to 6.79 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q4 FY24 as compared with 6.58 MMT recorded in Q4 FY23.

Sequentially, crude steel production fell 1% from 6.87 MMT posted in Q3 FY24.

Production of Indian operations stood at 6.54 million tonnes during the quarter, registering a growth of 3% YoY and a decline 1% QoQ with capacity utilisation level stood at % for Q3 FY24.

The firm said that JSW Steel USA Ohio reported better volumes on QoQ as well as YoY basis. Production of JSW Steel USA Ohio in Q4 FY24 was at 0.25 million tonnes, (up 19% YoY and 3% QoQ).

On full year basis, the steel maker registered highest ever consolidated crude steel production of 26.43 MMT in FY24, up 9% as against 24.15 MMT in FY23.

The company achieved combined production of 26.68 million tonnes as against its guidance of 26.34 million tonnes, which is a 101% achievement.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The steel manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 490 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 6.87% year on year to Rs 41,337 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

