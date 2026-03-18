JSW Steel Ltd spurts 1.09%, rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1179.9, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.18% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 27.19% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1179.9, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. JSW Steel Ltd has dropped around 3.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11637.35, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1176.5, up 0.83% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 14.18% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 27.19% gain in the Nifty Metal index.