JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1207.5, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1207.5, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 23807.15. The Sensex is at 76773.35, down 1.02%. JSW Steel Ltd has dropped around 0.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12078.95, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1216.5, up 1.64% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 21.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.