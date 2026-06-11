JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1284, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% drop in NIFTY and a 36.57% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1284, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 23273.3. The Sensex is at 74251.88, up 0.36%. JSW Steel Ltd has risen around 2.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12766.45, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1291.2, up 1.48% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 28.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% drop in NIFTY and a 36.57% drop in the Nifty Metal index.