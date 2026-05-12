JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 21.18 lakh tonnes in April

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of April'26 at 21.18 Lakh tonnes.
The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)Particulars Apr-26 Apr-25* % Change Indian Operations
20.4
20.56
-1%JSW Steel USA - Ohio
0.78
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0.84
-7%Consolidated Production
21.18
21.4
-1%
* The steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), a subsidiary of the Company, was transferred on a slump-sale basis to JSW-JFE Steel (JV company) in March 2026. The production figures relating to the transferred undertaking have been reduced from previous year's numbers for comparison.
Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgradation of capacity impacting Crude Steel production at Indian operations level. Production growth, excluding BF3 production from last year's base, was about 10% driven by full ramp-up of JVML operations.
The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month excluding BF3 capacity was at ~94% and including BF3 capacity was at 83%.
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