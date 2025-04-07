JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

JSW Steel announced that its consolidated crude steel production jumped 12% to 7.63 million tonnes in March 2025, compared with 6.79 million tonnes produced in March 2024.

Sequentially, the production volume grew by 9%. The steelmaker had recorded a production volume of 7.03 million tonnes in Q3 FY25.

Further, the firm achieved its highest ever quarterly Indian operations crude steel production at 7.40 million tonnes, which was higher by 9% QoQ & 13% YoY. Capacity utilisation at Indian operations, excluding trial run stood at 93% for Q4 FY25.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported a steel production volume of 0.23 million tonnes for March 2025, recording de-growth of 8% compared with 0.25 million tonnes recorded in March 2024.

A key driver of growth is the ramp-up of the 5 MTPA integrated steel project at Vijayanagar by JSW Vijayanagar Metallics. Following key component commissions, JVML launched one of the two convertors and castors at the steel melt shop in Q3 FY25. Once fully ramped up, the Vijayanagar facilitys crude steel capacity will reach 17.5 MTPA, increasing JSW Steels total Indian operations capacity to 34.2 MTPA.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The company reported a 70.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.32% YoY to Rs 40,793 crore during the quarter.

Shares of JSW Steel slipped 8.19% to Rs 924.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News