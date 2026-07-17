JSW Steel's PAT more than doubles to Rs 4,696 crore in Q1 FY27

JSW Steel reported 112.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,696 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue to Rs 47,364 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review rose 3.7% YoY to Rs 41,830 crore from Rs 40,325 crore in the same period last year. This rise in raw material costs (up 18.4% YoY) more than offset the decline in finance costs (down 22.8% YoY), depreciation charges (down 15.8% YoY) and other expenses (down 7.3% YoY).

EBITDA improved by 38% YoY to Rs 9,383 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6,816 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 6,160 crore, up by 100.5% from Rs 3,072 crore in Q1 FY26. The companys consolidated production for the quarter was 6.59 million tonnes, higher by 3% YoY and 2% QoQ. Steel Sales for the quarter were best ever for Ql at 6.25 million tonnes, up 4% YoY, with focus on flat steel sales & value-added special products (VASP). JSW Steel is engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products and is the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, which has interests across energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.