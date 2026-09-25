JSW Thermal bags order for balance two 800MW steam turbine generators for Salboni TPP

JSW Thermal Energy (JSW Thermal), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has entered into a contract with its associate company, Toshiba JSW Power Systems (Toshiba JSW) for the procurement of two steam turbine generators (TG) of 800 MW each for Phase 2 of its Salboni Thermal Project in West Bengal.

With this order, the Company has completed the placement of turbine-generator equipment orders for the entire 3,200 MW (4 x 800 MW) Salboni Thermal Power Project (Salboni TPP), following the earlier order for Phase 1 (2 x 800 MW) units.

The turbine-generator package will be manufactured and supplied in line with the project's construction schedule, supporting timely completion and commissioning of the plant. By sourcing key equipment through an associate company, the Company aims to enhance supply chain certainty, improve coordination during execution, and reduce risks arising from industry wide equipment shortages.