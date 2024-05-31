Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2024 quarter

JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 632.08 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India rose 31.02% to Rs 34.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 632.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 530.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.66% to Rs 106.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 2245.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2043.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales632.08530.18 19 2245.492043.93 10 OPM %11.039.51 -9.589.14 - PBDT71.8451.15 40 220.49190.64 16 PBT48.8631.91 53 139.05117.44 18 NP34.3026.18 31 106.8687.12 23

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

